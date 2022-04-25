Policeman who killed doctor at zebra crossing released on bail

Norawich was the chief of a unit of the second company of the first subdivision of the Protection and Crowds Control Division. He was speeding on his Ducati bike when he crashed into Dr Waraluck Supawatjariyakul, an eye doctor, at a pedestrian crossing on Phya Thai Road in January.

After the court gave him a jail term, the Royal Thai Police announced he would be fired from service.

Norawich declined to speak to reporters after being released on bail.