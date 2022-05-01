Enforce strict Covid measures for new school year, orders Prayut

• Regularly evaluate the situation under Thai Stop Covid Plus and provide updates via the Education Ministry’s online system

• Ensure all student activities are done in small groups

• Ensure school lunches are prepared and served under strict hygienic measures

• Ensure the school environment is hygienic

• Ensure schools can provide isolation options in case of outbreaks

• Ensure students travel in safe vehicles to and from school

• Teachers and students carry a special pass proving that they have been fully vaccinated against Covid