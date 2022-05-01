Enforce strict Covid measures for new school year, orders Prayut

Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, in his capacity as chair of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, has instructed the ministry to ensure schools put in place the following measures:
• Regularly evaluate the situation under Thai Stop Covid Plus and provide updates via the Education Ministry’s online system
• Ensure all student activities are done in small groups
• Ensure school lunches are prepared and served under strict hygienic measures
• Ensure the school environment is hygienic
• Ensure schools can provide isolation options in case of outbreaks
• Ensure students travel in safe vehicles to and from school
• Teachers and students carry a special pass proving that they have been fully vaccinated against Covid
The spokesman said Prayut has also instructed the ministry to launch a “bring students back to school” project by finding out how many have dropped out. The aim of the survey is to uncover why children have dropped out of school and what can be done to bring them back.
Published : May 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
