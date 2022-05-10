PM tells provincial administrations to be ready for Covid-19 downgrade

Thanakorn quoted the PM as saying that each province should have an operation plan ready once Covid-19 is declared endemic.

Meanwhile, he said, the alert level has been downgraded because the number of Covid patients requiring ventilators and Covid-related fatalities is dropping.

He added that 23 provinces have “plateaued” with the Covid situation stabilising, while 53 provinces are showing a marked drop in infections.

The PM is also encouraging members of the public and government agencies to continue practising universal prevention measures and to get as many people as possible vaccinated so the virus can be declared endemic.