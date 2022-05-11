Cabinet okays huge 50% cut in long-term resident visa fee

The approval will come into effect 90 days after the Interior Ministry’s announcement is published in the Royal Gazette, said government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek.
She said four group of foreigners – wealthy people, retirees, those who want to work in Thailand and experts – are eligible for the 10-year LTR visa.
“Up to four family members, including children up to 20 years, will be allowed to request this visa,” she said.
“These foreigners can also apply for work permits,” she added.
Published : May 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022