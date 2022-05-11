Wed, May 25, 2022

Cabinet okays huge 50% cut in long-term resident visa fee

In a bid to stimulate the economy and investment, the Cabinet on Tuesday approved a 50 per cent reduction in the 10-year long-term resident (LTR) visa fee for high-potential foreigners – from the previous THB100,000 to THB50,000.

The approval will come into effect 90 days after the Interior Ministry’s announcement is published in the Royal Gazette, said government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek.

She said four group of foreigners – wealthy people, retirees, those who want to work in Thailand and experts – are eligible for the 10-year LTR visa.

“Up to four family members, including children up to 20 years, will be allowed to request this visa,” she said.

“These foreigners can also apply for work permits,” she added.

