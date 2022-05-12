FDA approves Covovax and Moderna’s Spikevax for children

Covovax, developed by the Serum Institute of India in partnership with US-based Novavax, can be given to children aged 12-17, expanding from the FDA’s previous approval that allowed the vaccine to be administered to recipients aged over 18. The vaccine must be administered in two doses of 0.5 millilitres each, at an interval of three weeks, just like for adults.

Meanwhile, Moderna’s Spikevax can be given to children aged 6-11, expanding from the previous limit of 12 and over. The vaccine must be administered in two doses of 0.25ml each – or half the dosage for adults –at an interval of four weeks.

The Public Health Ministry reported that so far 54 per cent of children aged 5-11 have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 17 per cent have got the second.

The ministry also said it is negotiating with AstraZeneca to purchase Long Active Antibody drugs for those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 but whose immunity has not increased due to certain conditions, like patients with liver disease or those with organ transplants who are on immunosuppressants.

On Thursday, Thailand recorded 8,019 Covid cases and 59 deaths in the past 24 hours, while 8,807 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospital. Cumulative cases in the country since January 1 stand at 2,129,802.