Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

BMA launches campaigns in 9 eastern districts to urge residents to vote

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) senior officials on Thursday launched car, boat and walk campaigns to encourage residents in nine eastern districts to come out and vote in the governor and council elections on May 22.

BMA deputy city clerk Narong Ruangsri chaired the ceremony this morning to launch the campaigns in Bang Kapi, Saphan Sung, Bueng Kum, Khan Na Yao, Lat Krabang, Minburi, Nong Chok, Klong Sam Wa and Prawet districts.

The main ceremony was held at Wat Sri Boon Ruang in Bang Kapi district while a simultaneous ceremony was carried out at the Red Mosque pier in Khan Na Yao district.

The first was a procession of vehicles that left Wat Sri Boon Ruang pier to drive through Ramkhamhaeng Road.

The second saw officials taking to the streets in a walk from Wat Sri Boon Ruang pier to the Red Mosque and nearby communities.

The third was a boat procession from Wat Sri Boon Ruang pier to Bueng Kum pier, Pasio pier and the Red Mosque pier. The boat campaign ended at Bang Chan Watergate pier. Narong and directors of the nine districts joined the boat procession. BMA launches campaigns in 9 eastern districts to urge residents to vote

Narong said he was assigned by the Bangkok election committee to spearhead the organisation of the elections.

According to him, voting venues have been prepared, including equipment and personnel, to make sure the elections are clean and fair.

Narong said he is also in charge of launching awareness campaigns for Bangkokians to turn up at voting centres under the theme “Your vote is crucial, come out to vote on May 22”.

BMA launches campaigns in 9 eastern districts to urge residents to vote The deputy city clerk said he would step up the campaigns via several means, including by vehicles, boats, house visits as well as social media.

“There are only ten days left for the elections. I would like to invite 1.048 million voters in the nine districts to take part in creating a phenomenon by coming out to vote to elect a good person as the governor and Bangkok councillors,” Narong said.

BMA launches campaigns in 9 eastern districts to urge residents to vote He added that the councillor elections are essential because the BMA Council will enact city regulations or local laws as well as approve budgets for various development projects to improve the quality of life of Bangkok residents.

“Please come out to vote from 8am to 5pm on May 22,” the deputy city clerk pleaded. BMA launches campaigns in 9 eastern districts to urge residents to vote

