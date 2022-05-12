BMA launches campaigns in 9 eastern districts to urge residents to vote

Narong said he was assigned by the Bangkok election committee to spearhead the organisation of the elections.

According to him, voting venues have been prepared, including equipment and personnel, to make sure the elections are clean and fair.

Narong said he is also in charge of launching awareness campaigns for Bangkokians to turn up at voting centres under the theme “Your vote is crucial, come out to vote on May 22”.

The deputy city clerk said he would step up the campaigns via several means, including by vehicles, boats, house visits as well as social media.

“There are only ten days left for the elections. I would like to invite 1.048 million voters in the nine districts to take part in creating a phenomenon by coming out to vote to elect a good person as the governor and Bangkok councillors,” Narong said.

He added that the councillor elections are essential because the BMA Council will enact city regulations or local laws as well as approve budgets for various development projects to improve the quality of life of Bangkok residents.

“Please come out to vote from 8am to 5pm on May 22,” the deputy city clerk pleaded.