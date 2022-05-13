Renewed focus on cybercrime as complaints against fraudsters pile up

He said criminals change their methods all the time to escape the law, such as using the difficult to trace Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) or opening bank accounts in other people’s names to receive cash from victims.

In most cases, the cash is transferred to many accounts, and the holder of the last account then purchases cryptocurrency from foreign traders via a peer-to-peer platform, he said.

To tackle these problems, the Bank of Thailand will review regulations to deal with criminal accounts quickly. The central bank will also cooperate on amending laws, so the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) can lawfully freeze accounts.

“AMLO will also help police by reporting suspicious transactions,” he said.

“The Securities and Exchange Commission will review regulations to take legal action against peer-to-peer cryptocurrency traders and implement guidelines on seizing cryptocurrency from criminals.”

Meanwhile, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission will come up with a regulation on how many SIM cards a single person can hold.

“We will also raise awareness via banking apps, the PaoTang app and SMS. For instance, do not transfer funds to anyone if you cannot contact the recipient or hang up as soon as you receive automated phone calls,” he said.