Old Visakha Puja rituals still observed by Phichit Buddhist community

Villagers in Muang district’s Dong Klang area were spotted sitting alongside the Khao Tok canal waiting for monks from Wat Dong Klang to paddle over in small boats on Sunday morning.
When the monks passed by, they were offered food and necessities in small round baskets.
The monks will spend the upcoming Buddhist Lenten period in the monastery.
After giving out alms, the villagers shifted to the temple to hear a sermon from abbot Phra Khru Wicharn Dhammasophit.
This tradition is observed by the villagers every year with the belief that they are building up merit for their next life.
Visakha Puja, also known as Buddha Jayanti, Buddha Purnima and Buddha Day, is traditionally observed by Buddhists in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Tibet and Mongolia. The day commemorates Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and passing.
Published : May 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022