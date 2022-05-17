BMA ready to tackle floods during upcoming monsoon season

Drainage and Sewerage Department officials at flood prevention system stations are ready to tackle floods in Bangkok all the time, said BMA deputy permanent secretary Narong Ruengsri.
He added that the department will follow weather forecasts and monitor the water situation using water level, rain volume and flood detection systems set up across the capital.
"The Drainage and Sewerage Department will check efficiency of four drainage tunnels, 190 pumping stations, 244 floodgates and 316 pumping wells," he said.
"Also, the department will reduce the water level at canals and ponds, set up pumps at flood prone areas, clean drainage pipes and dredge canals."
He added that the department will prepare electricity generating cars and cooperate with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority in case of power outages to prevent impact on motorists.
He revealed that the construction of a pumping well on Phahonyothin and and Senanikom 1 roads, as well as a pipe jacking system and a pumping well at the Kasetsart intersection were completed.
Meanwhile, the construction of a reinforced concrete dam at Rang Or-Rang Kaew canal, a pumping station and a floodgate at Lum Phai canal and a pumping station at Bang Sue canal were nearly 98 per cent completed, and were expected to be finished this month, he added.
Separately, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department (DDPM) has warned of possible flash floods in Bangkok and 16 other provinces from Tuesday to next Monday (May 17-23).
The other provinces at risk are: Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat.
"The water level in rivers is expected to rise due to high sea levels and strong southwesterly winds in the Gulf of Thailand," the department said, citing the Royal Thai Navy's Hydrographic Department.
Local authorities have been told to set up makeshift flood walls in at-risk areas, and prepare disaster-relief teams and equipment.
Updates are available via the Thai Disaster Alert application, while people in need of assistance can contact the @1784DDPM Line account, the “PhonPhai” (Safe) application, or the department hotline at 1784.
Published : May 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
