BMA ready to tackle floods during upcoming monsoon season

He added that the department will follow weather forecasts and monitor the water situation using water level, rain volume and flood detection systems set up across the capital.

"The Drainage and Sewerage Department will check efficiency of four drainage tunnels, 190 pumping stations, 244 floodgates and 316 pumping wells," he said.

"Also, the department will reduce the water level at canals and ponds, set up pumps at flood prone areas, clean drainage pipes and dredge canals."

He added that the department will prepare electricity generating cars and cooperate with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority in case of power outages to prevent impact on motorists.

He revealed that the construction of a pumping well on Phahonyothin and and Senanikom 1 roads, as well as a pipe jacking system and a pumping well at the Kasetsart intersection were completed.

Meanwhile, the construction of a reinforced concrete dam at Rang Or-Rang Kaew canal, a pumping station and a floodgate at Lum Phai canal and a pumping station at Bang Sue canal were nearly 98 per cent completed, and were expected to be finished this month, he added.