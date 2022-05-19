Several Bangkok areas still hit by floods despite BMA spending billions over 5 years

In fiscal year 2017, the BMA hired the private sector to complete 128 projects worth THB192.6 million.

The most expensive project during that fiscal year was construction of the drainage system on Song Sawat, Yaowarat, and Charoen Krung roads for THB101.5 million.

In fiscal year 2018, the BMA got the private sector to complete 242 projects for THB2.02 billion.

The most expensive project was the maintenance of Public Works Department and Department of Drainage and Sewerage buildings for THB568.2 million.

In fiscal year 2019, the BMA hired the private sector to complete 321 projects for THB594.6 million.

The most expensive project was the construction of the Khlong Lum Phai pumping station and floodgate for THB92.29 million.

In fiscal year 2020, the BMA had the private sector complete 332 projects for THB480.52 million.

The most expensive project was construction of a drainage system on Chan Road for THB166.8 million.

And in fiscal year 2021, the BMA again hired the private sector to complete 308 projects for THB9.19 billion.

The most expensive project was a drainage tunnel at Khlong Prem Prachakon from Khlong Bang Bua to the Chao Phraya River for THB8.2 billion.