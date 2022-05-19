No classes at BMA schools day after Bangkok elections

Kriangkrai Jongcharoen, director of the BMA’s Education Department, said the cancellation of the classes is aimed at preventing pupils from the risk of being infected by the Covid-19 virus, because several school facilities will be used as polling stations on May 22.
Schools will cancel classes on the following day for officials to disinfect the premises and school equipment before classes resume on May 24.
The BMA schools have been told to provide compensation classes later at their convenience.
Published : May 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022