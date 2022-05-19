Wed, May 25, 2022

No classes at BMA schools day after Bangkok elections

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced on Thursday that its schools will cancel classes on May 23, a day after the Bangkok governor and council elections.

Kriangkrai Jongcharoen, director of the BMA’s Education Department, said the cancellation of the classes is aimed at preventing pupils from the risk of being infected by the Covid-19 virus, because several school facilities will be used as polling stations on May 22.

Schools will cancel classes on the following day for officials to disinfect the premises and school equipment before classes resume on May 24.

The BMA schools have been told to provide compensation classes later at their convenience.

Published : May 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

