Chadchart unruffled by election complaints, vows Green Line action

Chadchart also vowed action on the BTS Green Line dispute, adding it would take a month to check the documents and consider how to tackle the issue.

"We won’t use emotions but instead look at the issue based on the interests of Bangkokians," he said.

However, he admitted he was worried about City Hall’s debt of 38 billion baht owed to concessionaire Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) for running the Green Line extension.

Chadchart has queried the transparency of the concession deal – which was extended under Gen Prayut’s Article 44 emergency powers. He has also questioned why Bt60 billion in debt from constructing the Green Line extension was transferred from the government to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

"We have to check what happened in the past to find a solution together," he said on Sunday.

BTSC filed a lawsuit against BMA last September, suing the city for 12 billion baht it is owed for operating the Green Line extension and another 20 billion baht owed for the train operating system. The suit was filed after the BMA failed to pay the money owed within the April deadline. The debt has ballooned above 38 billion baht thanks to interest.