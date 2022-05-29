Thu, June 02, 2022

Chadchart unruffled by election complaints, vows Green Line action

Bangkok governor-elect Chadchart Sittipunt said on Sunday he had no worries over two complaints filed about his election campaign.

The first complaint came from political activist Srisuwan Janya, who alleged that Chadchart’s campaign banners amounted to vote-buying as voters could benefit by recycling them into bags and aprons.

A separate complaint alleges that Chadchart insulted the government system by saying its complicated steps would affect his operations as Bangkok governor.

He said he would respect the Election Commission (EC)'s ruling on the complaints, adding that he had already offered clarifications regarding these issues. The EC is due to meet on Monday to consider results and complaints from last Sunday’s Bangkok governor and council elections. It has 60 days to investigate complaints and either ratify the election result or organise another election.

Chadchart also vowed action on the BTS Green Line dispute, adding it would take a month to check the documents and consider how to tackle the issue.

"We won’t use emotions but instead look at the issue based on the interests of Bangkokians," he said.

However, he admitted he was worried about City Hall’s debt of 38 billion baht owed to concessionaire Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) for running the Green Line extension.

Chadchart has queried the transparency of the concession deal – which was extended under Gen Prayut’s Article 44 emergency powers. He has also questioned why Bt60 billion in debt from constructing the Green Line extension was transferred from the government to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

"We have to check what happened in the past to find a solution together," he said on Sunday.

BTSC filed a lawsuit against BMA last September, suing the city for 12 billion baht it is owed for operating the Green Line extension and another 20 billion baht owed for the train operating system. The suit was filed after the BMA failed to pay the money owed within the April deadline. The debt has ballooned above 38 billion baht thanks to interest.

