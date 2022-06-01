Sat, June 18, 2022

in-focus

Transparency is top priority, Chadchart tells BMA officials

Bangkok's new Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Wednesday unveiled his working policies and his team.

Chadchart met Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials and workers after the inauguration ceremony. He said he was glad to have them as his companions. He wanted everyone to work together as they are the same team and that he did not consider himself their boss. He said he wanted them to read his policies and suggested some feedback or criticism so they could be improved.

Chadchart said that transparency would be his top priority and he would not tolerate corruption. He said he wants the BMA to be an honest organisation where everyone is working with transparency. He also assured a fair and just appointment and dismissal process.

Chadchart said he is a morning person because he has a daily routine. He will go anywhere without notice so he does not want anyone to be obligated to him. He also prohibited officials from welcoming rituals because he wanted to keep it simple and not cause any burden to citizens.

He said he wanted to be a "roaming" governor, inspecting every district and office. He aims to plant a million trees in Bangkok while district directors have to take care of repeated floods, street vendors, and traffic problems.

He also revealed the deputy governors chosen by him. They are:

  • Chakkaphan Phewngam, former deputy governor, for finance
  • Wisanu Subsompon, director of Chulalongkorn University Intellectual Property Institute and Civil Engineering professor, for infrastructure and traffic
  • Tavida Kamolvej, dean of Faculty of Political Science, Thammasat University, for disaster and public health
  • Sanon Wangsrangboon, co-founder of Satarana and Once Again Hostel, for social development and education

Former Thai Rak Thai Party MP Pimuk Simaroj will be the secretary.

 

Transparency is top priority, Chadchart tells BMA officials

Foreign Ministry dismisses rumours of Thailand joining ‘Nato 2’

Published : Jun 17, 2022

Red-shirt masses expected to greet Thaksin’s daughter in Si Sa Ket

Published : Jun 17, 2022

THB2-million plan to replace Parliament police uniforms under fire

Published : Jun 17, 2022

Temporary rules issued hastily to control use of legalised marijuana

Published : Jun 17, 2022

New Bangkok, Pattaya governors meet Prayut, vow Covid cooperation

Published : Jun 17, 2022

Published : June 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Electrifying progress? Thailand on track to becoming EV hub of ASEAN

Published : Jun 17, 2022

Two Ex-Champs Ready for Thai WPGA Opener

Published : Jun 17, 2022

Foreign Ministry dismisses rumours of Thailand joining ‘Nato 2’

Published : Jun 17, 2022

Red-shirt masses expected to greet Thaksin’s daughter in Si Sa Ket

Published : Jun 17, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.