Transparency is top priority, Chadchart tells BMA officials

Chadchart met Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials and workers after the inauguration ceremony. He said he was glad to have them as his companions. He wanted everyone to work together as they are the same team and that he did not consider himself their boss. He said he wanted them to read his policies and suggested some feedback or criticism so they could be improved.
Chadchart said that transparency would be his top priority and he would not tolerate corruption. He said he wants the BMA to be an honest organisation where everyone is working with transparency. He also assured a fair and just appointment and dismissal process.
Chadchart said he is a morning person because he has a daily routine. He will go anywhere without notice so he does not want anyone to be obligated to him. He also prohibited officials from welcoming rituals because he wanted to keep it simple and not cause any burden to citizens.
He said he wanted to be a "roaming" governor, inspecting every district and office. He aims to plant a million trees in Bangkok while district directors have to take care of repeated floods, street vendors, and traffic problems.
He also revealed the deputy governors chosen by him. They are:
Former Thai Rak Thai Party MP Pimuk Simaroj will be the secretary.
Published : June 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
