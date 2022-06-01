Transparency is top priority, Chadchart tells BMA officials

Chadchart said that transparency would be his top priority and he would not tolerate corruption. He said he wants the BMA to be an honest organisation where everyone is working with transparency. He also assured a fair and just appointment and dismissal process.

Chadchart said he is a morning person because he has a daily routine. He will go anywhere without notice so he does not want anyone to be obligated to him. He also prohibited officials from welcoming rituals because he wanted to keep it simple and not cause any burden to citizens.

He said he wanted to be a "roaming" governor, inspecting every district and office. He aims to plant a million trees in Bangkok while district directors have to take care of repeated floods, street vendors, and traffic problems.

He also revealed the deputy governors chosen by him. They are: