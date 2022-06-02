Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

The study also shows that Thai consumers have the highest confidence in digital payments. Over four in five (86 per cent) Thais perceived digital payments as safer than cash, followed by Vietnam (80 per cent), the Philippines (79 per cent), Indonesia (79 per cent), and Malaysia (75 per cent).

Serene Gay, Visa group country manager for Southeast Asia, said that during these past two years, the company had witnessed an acceleration in digital commerce as consumers sought out faster, safer and more convenient ways to pay.

"As countries across the region open their borders, it is critical for businesses to adapt and embrace the move to digital to cater to these evolving consumer preferences,” Serene said.

Meanwhile, new shopping channels have also gained traction during the pandemic, driven by store closures and movement restrictions. More than half (55 per cent) of Southeast Asian consumers have tried shopping online via applications or websites for the first time, a trend led by consumers in Indonesia (72 per cent), Vietnam (66 per cent), and Thailand (65 per cent).

Over 42 per cent of Asean shoppers also opted for phone orders from nearby stores for the first time, with Vietnam (57 per cent), Thailand (54 per cent), and the Philippines (45 per cent) the most likely to shop in this way. Many consumers turned to social media channels to shop, led by Vietnam (50 per cent), Thailand (49 per cent), and the Philippines (46 per cent).