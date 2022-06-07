Chadchart hails success of Bangkok’s new problem-solving hotline

The "Phuen Chadchart" (Chadchart's Friends) Line account had logged a total 11,949 complaints about issues in Bangkok on Tuesday, one week after it opened on May 31.
Of that total, 6,466 complaints are pending, 4,522 have been submitted to related agencies for action and 961 have already been tackled, according to the hotline.
Chadchart hailed the platform’s progress in solving small everyday problems in Bangkok, such as uneven pavements, poor lighting and problems with garbage collection.
"This success is thanks to Bangkokians’ cooperation and City Hall’s determination to tackle issues and make Bangkok more liveable," he said.
Netizens have praised the initiative, which is among more than 200 policies the new governor is implementing for the city.
Facebook user Pla Yuvalee said she filed a complaint on June 2 about broken street lights in the alley where she lived and found they had been fixed the next day.
She said the Phuen Chadchart account was easy to use, adding that users can view their complaint status as well.
Bangkokians can file complaints by submitting details, pictures and locations at the Phuen Chadchart Line account: https://lin.ee/CoxpWSN. The status of complaints can be viewed at https://share.traffy.in.th/teamchadchart.
Published : June 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
