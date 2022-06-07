Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Chadchart hails success of Bangkok’s new problem-solving hotline

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Chadchart hails success of Bangkok’...

The problem-solving hotline launched by new Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has received about 12,000 complaints from city residents in the last week.

The "Phuen Chadchart" (Chadchart's Friends) Line account had logged a total 11,949 complaints about issues in Bangkok on Tuesday, one week after it opened on May 31.

Of that total, 6,466 complaints are pending, 4,522 have been submitted to related agencies for action and 961 have already been tackled, according to the hotline.

Chadchart hailed the platform’s progress in solving small everyday problems in Bangkok, such as uneven pavements, poor lighting and problems with garbage collection.

"This success is thanks to Bangkokians’ cooperation and City Hall’s determination to tackle issues and make Bangkok more liveable," he said.

Chadchart hails success of Bangkok’s new problem-solving hotline

Netizens have praised the initiative, which is among more than 200 policies the new governor is implementing for the city.

Facebook user Pla Yuvalee said she filed a complaint on June 2 about broken street lights in the alley where she lived and found they had been fixed the next day.

She said the Phuen Chadchart account was easy to use, adding that users can view their complaint status as well.

Bangkokians can file complaints by submitting details, pictures and locations at the Phuen Chadchart Line account: https://lin.ee/CoxpWSN. The status of complaints can be viewed at https://share.traffy.in.th/teamchadchart.

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.