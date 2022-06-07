Chadchart hails success of Bangkok’s new problem-solving hotline

Netizens have praised the initiative, which is among more than 200 policies the new governor is implementing for the city.

Facebook user Pla Yuvalee said she filed a complaint on June 2 about broken street lights in the alley where she lived and found they had been fixed the next day.

She said the Phuen Chadchart account was easy to use, adding that users can view their complaint status as well.

Bangkokians can file complaints by submitting details, pictures and locations at the Phuen Chadchart Line account: https://lin.ee/CoxpWSN. The status of complaints can be viewed at https://share.traffy.in.th/teamchadchart.