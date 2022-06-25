Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

BMA fast-tracks new connector between Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom

Work on the Phran Nok-Phutthamonthon Sai 4 Road connecting Bangkok to Nakhon Pathom has been accelerated in a bid to ease bad congestion on Borommaratchachonnani Road.

The new road will run for 15.2 kilometres and should be up to six lanes wide. The Phran Nok-Phutthamonthon Sai 4 Road starts at the Fai Chai intersection near Siriraj Hospital in western Bangkok and ends at Phutthamonthon Sai 4 road in Nakhon Pathom.

The project, separated into four sections, is costing the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) almost 6 billion baht.

Two sections of the road have been completed, while construction of the other sections continues.

This connector is expected to spark a building boom in the area and boost Nakhon Pathom’s economy. People in the area have already nicknamed the road “Phra Thep” or angel road because it will significantly cut down the time it takes to travel to Bangkok.

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.