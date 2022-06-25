BMA fast-tracks new connector between Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom

The new road will run for 15.2 kilometres and should be up to six lanes wide. The Phran Nok-Phutthamonthon Sai 4 Road starts at the Fai Chai intersection near Siriraj Hospital in western Bangkok and ends at Phutthamonthon Sai 4 road in Nakhon Pathom.
The project, separated into four sections, is costing the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) almost 6 billion baht.
Two sections of the road have been completed, while construction of the other sections continues.
This connector is expected to spark a building boom in the area and boost Nakhon Pathom’s economy. People in the area have already nicknamed the road “Phra Thep” or angel road because it will significantly cut down the time it takes to travel to Bangkok.
Published : June 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
