BMA fast-tracks new connector between Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom

The project, separated into four sections, is costing the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) almost 6 billion baht.

Two sections of the road have been completed, while construction of the other sections continues.

This connector is expected to spark a building boom in the area and boost Nakhon Pathom’s economy. People in the area have already nicknamed the road “Phra Thep” or angel road because it will significantly cut down the time it takes to travel to Bangkok.