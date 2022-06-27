Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

Driving down Bangkok footpaths will result in THB5000 fine, BMA warns

Bangkokians caught driving, riding or parking their vehicle on footpaths will be fined up to 5,000 baht under a 1992 legislation on cleanliness and orderliness.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said it has dispatched officials to check out footpaths in the metropolitan area to ensure the law is being followed.

“BMA’s law-enforcement officers have been authorised to fine violators on the spot. If the fine cannot be paid, then the violator will be prosecuted under the law,” the announcement said.

Such flouting of the law can be reported to the BMA via http://www.bangkok.go.th/reward or by scanning the QR code below. Informers will be rewarded half of the fine once the case has been settled.

Driving down Bangkok footpaths will result in THB5000 fine, BMA warns

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.