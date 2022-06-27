Driving down Bangkok footpaths will result in THB5000 fine, BMA warns

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said it has dispatched officials to check out footpaths in the metropolitan area to ensure the law is being followed.

“BMA’s law-enforcement officers have been authorised to fine violators on the spot. If the fine cannot be paid, then the violator will be prosecuted under the law,” the announcement said.

Such flouting of the law can be reported to the BMA via http://www.bangkok.go.th/reward or by scanning the QR code below. Informers will be rewarded half of the fine once the case has been settled.