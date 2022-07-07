Chadchart seeks THB79-billion BMA budget

Chadchart said the budget for next year was prepared under a balanced budget policy to ensure that all agencies have enough money on hand for their operations and projects.

This is how the budget will be divided:

> Operational costs for each district office – 17.41 billion baht, or 22.04 per cent of the total budget

> Overall administration costs – 14.5 billion baht, or 18.36 per cent

> City development – 10.55 billion baht, or 13.37 per cent

> Natural resource and environment – 10.11 billion baht, or 12.8 per cent

> Public health – 2.01 billion baht, or 2.55 per cent

> Social and community development – 933.52 million baht, or 1.18 per cent

> Economic and commerce budget – 193.95 million baht, or 0.25 per cent

> Security, law and order – 166.35 million baht, or 0.21 per cent

> Education – 644.11 million baht, or 0.8 per cent

> Debt repayment – 5.12 billion baht, or 6.49 per cent

> Budget for other agencies under the BMA – 2.95 billion baht, or 3.74 per cent

> Central budget expenditure – 14.37 billion baht, or 18.19 per cent.