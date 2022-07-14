SRT derails BMA plan for film screening at Hua Lamphong Station

SRT public relations director Ekarat Sriarayanpong reasoned that the agency had tightened Covid-19 prevention measures to ensure the safety of passengers after the city experienced a rise in the number of cases.

He said Hua Lamphong Station is considered a “confined” area, adding that a high volume of travellers is expected to use the station during the long holidays until Sunday.

He also claimed the SRT had not received any contact from the BMA so far.

“The SRT is paying attention to the appropriateness of using its space, especially taking into account the safety and convenience of passengers who will use the Bangkok station [Hua Lamphong],” he said.