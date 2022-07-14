SRT derails BMA plan for film screening at Hua Lamphong Station

The move on Thursday came after Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Wednesday that the station would host the “Krung Thep Klang Plang” outdoor film festival on Sunday from 4.30pm to 10pm.
The festival is to feature the 2013 romantic war-drama film “Khu Kam” (Sunset at Chaophraya) at 8pm.
SRT public relations director Ekarat Sriarayanpong reasoned that the agency had tightened Covid-19 prevention measures to ensure the safety of passengers after the city experienced a rise in the number of cases.
He said Hua Lamphong Station is considered a “confined” area, adding that a high volume of travellers is expected to use the station during the long holidays until Sunday.
He also claimed the SRT had not received any contact from the BMA so far.
“The SRT is paying attention to the appropriateness of using its space, especially taking into account the safety and convenience of passengers who will use the Bangkok station [Hua Lamphong],” he said.
Ekarat suggested Krung Thep Klang Plang should instead be held in an open area.
“At the Bangkok station we also need to take care of passengers’ property, so it is not appropriate to use the area for the event,” he added, dashing the BMA's hopes of using the station to screen films.
The BMA meanwhile cancelled the plan to organise the city’s outdoor film festival at Hua Lamphong Station on Sunday. However, it said the screening at the Klong Toey Youth Centre in Klong Toei district and at Rot Fai Park in Chatuchak district will go on as scheduled.
Chadchart said the BMA will seek other venues to organise the event, adding that the agency is ready to listen and apologise if the event affected others.
Published : July 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
