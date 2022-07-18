Thu, July 28, 2022

Bangkok festivals did not start any Covid-19 clusters, says Chadchart

The Bangkok outdoor film festival and “Music in the Park” events did not spark any Covid-19 clusters, the governor said on Monday.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt spoke to the press after attending a Public Health Ministry, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) meeting to discuss cancelling or cutting down on public events to prevent possible clusters.

The governor said the number of Covid-19 patients in Bangkok is stable, while the number of those testing positive via ATK tests has risen only slightly.

He added that the situation is not worrisome because most patients had been infected either at home or at work.

Chadchart also urged Bangkokians not to worry about infection clusters being sparked and said he will discuss the use of more prevention measures with the Public Health Ministry.

He added that BMA will hasten the administration of vaccinations and will extend walk-in vaccination services offered at the Bangkok Youth Centre in Din Daeng district. There will also be more proactive testing and administration of booster doses in communities.

Dr Wantanee Wattana, BMA’s deputy permanent secretary, also confirmed that the “Krung Thep Klang Plang” and "Music in the Park" events had not sparked any infection clusters.

She said the BMA has followed the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s guidelines on easing prevention measures to stimulate the economy while preventing the spread of Covid-19 at the same time.

Published : July 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

