Bangkok festivals did not start any Covid-19 clusters, says Chadchart

The governor said the number of Covid-19 patients in Bangkok is stable, while the number of those testing positive via ATK tests has risen only slightly.

He added that the situation is not worrisome because most patients had been infected either at home or at work.

Chadchart also urged Bangkokians not to worry about infection clusters being sparked and said he will discuss the use of more prevention measures with the Public Health Ministry.

He added that BMA will hasten the administration of vaccinations and will extend walk-in vaccination services offered at the Bangkok Youth Centre in Din Daeng district. There will also be more proactive testing and administration of booster doses in communities.