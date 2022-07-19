Thu, July 28, 2022

BMA offers Bangkokians online access to CCTV footage

People can now ask for copies of CCTV footage in Bangkok via online channels instead of going in person to the CCTV centre.

In a bid to ease access, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has opened two channels for people to seek CCTV footage. The channels are the https://cctv.bangkok.go.th/ website and the @CCTVBANGKOK Line account.

“To seek footage, applicants must first file a police report at the district police station where the incident took place,” Deputy Governor Wissanu Sapsompol said on Monday. “Then attach the police report and a copy of your ID card to the request form along with the camera number, date and time of the required footage.”

He added that footage can be made available 24 hours after the incident, from a maximum of six cameras and for no more than three hours.

“If you want footage of more than three hours, then contact any of the 13 BMA CCTV centres. Their links are available on the above website,” he said.

Once the footage is ready, applicants will be contacted via e-mail or Line and then they can download it from the https://cctv.bangkok.go.th/ website. The footage will be kept for seven days and if the applicant fails to download it during that time, then an application will have to be filed again.

Published : July 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

