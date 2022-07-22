Patek Philippe showcasing rare ticking treasures in Bangkok

Catching the eye among the exhibition of ticking treasures are four exquisite dome table clocks, each showcasing a multitude of different crafts in one object.
The “Esplanade” commemorates Singapore’s Golden Jubilee with a geometrical shell and splash of fireworks across the clock.
The “Bay of Singapore” was created for the Merlion state’s Patek Philippe Watch Art Grand Exhibition in 2019.
The "Twilight Taipei" celebrates Taipei’s skyline in cloisonné enamel, created to commemorate the brand’s first boutique in Taipei 101.
Finally, the prima donna of this exhibition is “Singapore Skyline”, crafted to commemorate 50 years of partnership between Patek Philippe and Cortina Watch.
This unique piece, crafted in Grand Feu cloisonné enamel, features Singapore’s waterfront skyline from the Merlion to the Central Business District, the Esplanade and across to Marina Bay Sands.
Meanwhile, two Patek Philippe watch models – Ref 5057R-001 in rose gold and Ref 5057G-010 in white gold – have been specially commissioned by Cortina Watch for the brand’s 25th and 50th anniversary. The latter is available for order at the event.
Published : July 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
