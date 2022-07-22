Patek Philippe showcasing rare ticking treasures in Bangkok

The “Esplanade” commemorates Singapore’s Golden Jubilee with a geometrical shell and splash of fireworks across the clock.

The “Bay of Singapore” was created for the Merlion state’s Patek Philippe Watch Art Grand Exhibition in 2019.

The "Twilight Taipei" celebrates Taipei’s skyline in cloisonné enamel, created to commemorate the brand’s first boutique in Taipei 101.

Finally, the prima donna of this exhibition is “Singapore Skyline”, crafted to commemorate 50 years of partnership between Patek Philippe and Cortina Watch.

This unique piece, crafted in Grand Feu cloisonné enamel, features Singapore’s waterfront skyline from the Merlion to the Central Business District, the Esplanade and across to Marina Bay Sands.