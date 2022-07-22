Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

Patek Philippe showcasing rare ticking treasures in Bangkok

Lovers of handcrafted timepieces are drooling over rare Patek Philippe creations, on show at Central Embassy in Bangkok until the end of July.

Catching the eye among the exhibition of ticking treasures are four exquisite dome table clocks, each showcasing a multitude of different crafts in one object.

Esplanade

The “Esplanade” commemorates Singapore’s Golden Jubilee with a geometrical shell and splash of fireworks across the clock.

Bay of Singapore

The “Bay of Singapore” was created for the Merlion state’s Patek Philippe Watch Art Grand Exhibition in 2019.

Twilight Taipei

The "Twilight Taipei" celebrates Taipei’s skyline in cloisonné enamel, created to commemorate the brand’s first boutique in Taipei 101.

Singapore Skyline

Finally, the prima donna of this exhibition is “Singapore Skyline”, crafted to commemorate 50 years of partnership between Patek Philippe and Cortina Watch.

This unique piece, crafted in Grand Feu cloisonné enamel, features Singapore’s waterfront skyline from the Merlion to the Central Business District, the Esplanade and across to Marina Bay Sands.

 

Ref 5057R-001 in rose gold and Ref 5057G-010 in white gold

Meanwhile, two Patek Philippe watch models – Ref 5057R-001 in rose gold and Ref 5057G-010 in white gold – have been specially commissioned by Cortina Watch for the brand’s 25th and 50th anniversary. The latter is available for order at the event.

Patek Philippe showcasing rare ticking treasures in Bangkok Patek Philippe showcasing rare ticking treasures in Bangkok

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.