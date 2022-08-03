Sympathetic Korat temple makes coffins for poor families in need

Temple followers have donated wooden planks and other materials, but when in short supply, the temple has had to buy the materials itself.

During Buddhist Lent, when monks could not leave their temple, he enlisted help from other monks to help build and decorate coffins, Phra Kittisak said.

So far, he has made and given away more than 500.

He said poor people can contact the temple for free coffins and generous people can make merit by donating materials.

Phra Acharn Kittisak can be reached via phone number 093-116-0077.

Earlier, the abbot of Wat Pa Putthayarn Rangsi in Khon Kaen province announced that his temple had bought coffins from a factory to give to poor families. The abbot, Acharn Phanthawat Thammawatthano, said his temple normally purchased 50 coffins at a time to give to families in need.