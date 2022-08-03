Sympathetic Korat temple makes coffins for poor families in need

Phra Acharn Kittisak of Wat Don Thao in Tambon Muang Prasart, None Sung district, said on Wednesday that his temple has been making coffins for four years now.
The monk said his temple got the idea after a family, who came to the temple for a funeral service four years ago, said they had no money to buy a coffin.
A coffin costs around 5,000-6,000 baht, something poor people cannot afford, the monk said. So he was motivated to make coffins for those in need.
The monk said he has carpenter’s skills so he could make coffins.
Temple followers have donated wooden planks and other materials, but when in short supply, the temple has had to buy the materials itself.
During Buddhist Lent, when monks could not leave their temple, he enlisted help from other monks to help build and decorate coffins, Phra Kittisak said.
So far, he has made and given away more than 500.
He said poor people can contact the temple for free coffins and generous people can make merit by donating materials.
Phra Acharn Kittisak can be reached via phone number 093-116-0077.
Earlier, the abbot of Wat Pa Putthayarn Rangsi in Khon Kaen province announced that his temple had bought coffins from a factory to give to poor families. The abbot, Acharn Phanthawat Thammawatthano, said his temple normally purchased 50 coffins at a time to give to families in need.
Published : August 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
