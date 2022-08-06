Khao Soi named world’s best soup by foodie website TasteAtlas.com

The interactive website, which highlights the best dishes in different countries, published its list of “50 Best Soups in the World” on Thursday.

Apart from Khao Soi, which topped the list with 4.9 points out of 5, the list also had Tom Yum Kung (spicy shrimp soup) and Tom Kha Gai (sour coconut chicken) in the 13th and 14th positions respectively.

The Finnish salmon soup came in second, followed by Scotland’s Cullen Skink and Japan’s traditional Ramen.

TasteAtlas describes Khao Soi as a “delicious coconut soup in which numerous regional influences were combined to create a truly spectacular dish. The base of the soup is a slightly spicy broth which combines coconut milk and red curry paste.

“The broth is served with flat egg noodles and a choice of meat, which usually includes chicken, beef, and pork. It is topped with a handful of crisp fried noodles and chopped cilantro. The dish is commonly served alongside a variety of condiments such as fresh lime, pickled cabbage, shallots, and chilis.”

The site also listed five restaurants where you can find the best Khao Soi in Thailand, however they are all in Chiang Mai’s Muang district. The restaurants are Khun Yai in Si Phum subdistrict, Lam Duan in Wat Ket subdistrict, Khao Soi Islam in Chang Moi subdistrict, Samer Jai in Fa Ham subdistrict and Lung Prakit Kaat Gorm in Hai Ya subdistrict.

Though Khao Soi is a traditional northern dish, it can be found in most parts of Thailand.