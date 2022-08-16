Heavy rain, floods to hit Bangkok until Wednesday

Citing the Thai Meteorological Department’s weather forecast, the BMA said in a Facebook post that isolated heavy to very heavy rain is expected to hit upper and central Thailand, including Bangkok and its vicinity until August 17. The rain is being brought by the monsoon trough lying across upper Laos and upper North and the active low-pressure cell over the upper South China Sea.

BMA warned people living outside the flood levee in Nong Chok-Lat Krabang districts to move their properties to higher ground and advised those living near the river and canals to closely follow updates on the water level from the Drainage and Sewerage Department at https://dds.bangkok.go.th.

BMA said city workers armed with water pumps have been sent to flood-prone areas to prevent water from entering people’s homes and to clear roads.

Heavy rain on Monday evening left many roads flooded but the water was expected to go down by Tuesday morning. The flooded roads are Chaloem Phra Kiat Rama 9 Soi 48, Prawet Intersection, Motorway frontage road, Theparak Road KM1, Debaratana Road (near King Kaew Market), Soi Suanplu and Lasalle intersection.

Call BMA’s flood prevention centre at (02) 248 5115 for more information.