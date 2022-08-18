Attacks in three deep South provinces claim a life in Narathiwat

The body was identified as Masarich Mama, 26, a local who had reportedly visited the store on Tuesday night.

The convenience store was one of 17 locations of coordinated bomb and arson attacks by insurgents in Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat on Tuesday night and early on Wednesday.

The 17 locations – nine in Narathiwat, six in Yala and two in Pattani – included eleven 7-Eleven stores, four Mini Big C stores, PTT and Bangchak petrol stations and a telecommunications pole.

Initial reports said the attacks caused mild to severe damages to properties and slightly injured seven civilians.

Witnesses at several locations reportedly said assailants had ordered all staff and customers to leave buildings before these were set on fire.

Officials speculated the deceased was trying to escape via the back exit while attackers had not seen him, but the door was locked and he was therefore trapped in the burning store.