What must businesses do to survive in the metaverse?

So, how can businesses keep up with this new reality? And do businesses need the metaverse to survive?

Sasikorn said her company has passed through many stages of technology over the past 71 years.

Kantana Group, which started off in 1951, graduated from producing radio dramas, films and television series, to interactive reality TV with shows like “Big Brother Thailand” where viewers voted for contestants through text messages. Then came the age of Facebook and Twitter.

But now, with metaverse at our doorstep, Sasikorn reckons that more easily understandable and accessible content is the key connector. She said each person’s understanding of the “metaverse” is different, so the challenge will be to build a community that is unique but globally friendly.

For instance, she said, Thai companies will have to find a way to showcase their “Thainess” in a way that is coherent on a global front.

To achieve this, she said, companies can start off by creating unique NFTs (non-fungible tokens), as there are no limits to creativity in the metaverse.

Woraphot, meanwhile, believes NFTs help link the current world to the future.

“We should be getting ready to step into the metaverse because it offers every type of technology in one place,” he said. “Everyone is learning and developing to get there.”