TAT drives Bangkok-Pattaya caravan to stimulate tourism

TAT executive director for Tourism Products Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the caravan, which is a part of the “Road Trip” project, aims to enable PTT gas stations nationwide to create a good relationship with locals.

The activity features cash handouts to the Khao Kheow Open Zoo and the Royal Thai Navy Sea Turtle Conservation Centre for improving animal welfare and releasing sea turtles for environment preservation, she said.

Thapanee went on to say that TAT aims to increase the number of tourists visiting Thailand in the last four months this year – September to December.

“The cooperation with gas stations will help attract high-quality tourists to the country, especially to local communities,” she felt.