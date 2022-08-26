Khao Yai closes 4 more waterfalls as monsoon rain brings flash floods

Haew Narok (Hell’s Ravine) is notorious as an elephant graveyard, with dozens of the animals found dead after plummeting down the 150-metre falls in the rainy season over recent years.

Meanwhile, four other waterfalls have been temporarily shut due to the danger of flash floods.

Shuttered until further notice are Nang Rong Waterfall, Sarika Waterfall, Haew Su Wat Waterfall and Takhro Waterfall.

The park advised tourists to monitor updates on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KhaoYaiNationalPark1962/