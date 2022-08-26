Khao Yai closes 4 more waterfalls as monsoon rain brings flash floods
Khao Yai National Park on Friday announced the closure of five waterfalls as monsoon rains in Nakhon Nayok increased risks for visitors.
Haew Narok, Khao Yai’s largest waterfall, will be closed as per the rainy season schedule until September 30, according to the park’s official Facebook page.
Haew Narok (Hell’s Ravine) is notorious as an elephant graveyard, with dozens of the animals found dead after plummeting down the 150-metre falls in the rainy season over recent years.
Meanwhile, four other waterfalls have been temporarily shut due to the danger of flash floods.
Shuttered until further notice are Nang Rong Waterfall, Sarika Waterfall, Haew Su Wat Waterfall and Takhro Waterfall.
The park advised tourists to monitor updates on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KhaoYaiNationalPark1962/
Nakhon Nayok was hit by more heavy rain on Friday, with the provincial Public Relations Office sharing videos of flash flooding in some areas of the province.