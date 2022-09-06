Chadchart targets corrupt leaders in Bangkok anti-graft campaign

The new governor was elected in May after promising to crack down on graft in the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

Chadchart noted that corruption often starts as a small irritant before growing into a cancer that consumes an organisation. However, effective suppression of corruption depended on the actions of leaders.

"Leaders are important because when they refrain from initiating corruption, they set an example for their subordinates to follow," he said.

He added that a rigid hierarchy also aids corruption by suppressing transparency as well as questioning and whistle-blowers. He pledged to remove hierarchies in the BMA in order to help fight graft within the organisation.