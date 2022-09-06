Chadchart targets corrupt leaders in Bangkok anti-graft campaign
A fish rots from the head down was the message delivered by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt as he launched an anti-graft drive on Tuesday.
Speaking at a seminar titled "Leaders and corruption suppression", Chadchart identified three types of leader: those who are corrupt, those who allow corruption, and those who fight corruption.
The new governor was elected in May after promising to crack down on graft in the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
Chadchart noted that corruption often starts as a small irritant before growing into a cancer that consumes an organisation. However, effective suppression of corruption depended on the actions of leaders.
"Leaders are important because when they refrain from initiating corruption, they set an example for their subordinates to follow," he said.
He added that a rigid hierarchy also aids corruption by suppressing transparency as well as questioning and whistle-blowers. He pledged to remove hierarchies in the BMA in order to help fight graft within the organisation.
Chadchart added that technology also has an essential role in detecting corruption and making organisations more transparent.
Earlier, the governor launched the Traffy Fondue app where Bangkok residents can report problems including corruption to the BMA.
He also highlighted the problem of city officials taking gifts in return for goods or services, saying they risked becoming the “slaves” of bribe-givers.
“So we have to make ourselves [as leaders] transparent and have no fear of anyone except the public we serve," he said.
Meanwhile, all four sectors – the government, the private and public sectors and academia – must work together as a network to tackle corruption, he added.
The seminar was organised by the Anti-Corruption Organisation at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station.