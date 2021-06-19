Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

S. Korea to speed up efforts to bag Czech nuclear plant project

South Koreas industry ministry said Saturday it will spare no efforts to win a nuclear plant project from the Czech Republic as the European country is open to have Asias No. 4 economy as a potential partner.

The remark came after Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook visited the European nation, where he met Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Friday (Czech time) to discuss the two countries' possible cooperation in the nuclear energy segment.

During the meeting, Babis pointed out that South Korean firms should have no hurdles in participating in the bid, compared with those from China or Russia that face concerns over security risks from the opposition parties in the Czech Republic, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The Czech Republic plans to build an additional reactor in the southern region of Dukovany. The official bidding process is expected to begin in 2022, with the construction set to start in 2029.

The ministry said the size of the project is estimated at around 8 trillion won ($7 billion). Currently, the United States and France are also eyeing the project. 

Moon also invited Babis to visit South Korea to take a tour of nuclear reactors in the country.

Asia's No. 4 economy has built 27 nuclear reactors so far, including one in the United Arab Emirates. Seven more are under construction.

In 2009, a South Korean consortium won a contract to build four nuclear reactors in Barakah, 270 kilometers west of Abu Dhabi. The first reactor kicked off its commercial operation in April.

South Korea has been making efforts to penetrate deeper into the overseas nuclear energy market in line with efforts to find new demand, as it has been slowly reducing its local dependence on nuclear plants.

Under the so-called nuclear phase-out plan, South Korea is set to decrease the number of nuclear plants in operation to 17 by 2034, from this year's 24. (Yonhap)

Published : June 19, 2021

By : The Korea Herald/ANN

Related News

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Artist opens space to preserve and develop dó painting

Published : July 18, 2021

[Weekender] Why is Kim Jong-un clamping down on millennials, K-pop and slang?

Published : July 18, 2021

Latest News

Under-fire insurance company pledges to honour Covid policy commitments

Published : July 18, 2021

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.