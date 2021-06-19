Federal judge strikes down CDC cruise rules in major victory for DeSantis

The decision was hailed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican - who filed suit against the public health agency in April - as a "major victory."

"The CDC has been wrong all along, and they knew it," DeSantis said in a statement, alleging that the agency was trying to "sink" the industry. "Today, we are securing this victory for Florida families, for the cruise industry, and for every state that wants to preserve its rights in the face of unprecedented federal overreach."

Under the 124-page ruling from U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday, the CDC's conditional sail order will become a " 'nonbinding 'consideration,' 'recommendation' or 'guideline' " when applied to Florida sailings on July 18.

As part of its conditional sailing order, the CDC says operators can sail quickly if 95% of crew and passengers are vaccinated. If not, the agency requires cruise lines to take volunteers on "test" cruises to show they can mitigate the risks of covid.

Cruise ships have not been allowed to carry passengers from the United States since March of 2020, after high-profile outbreaks on ships around the world. As ports closed to ships with infected people on board, some sick passengers died en route to land.

The agency can propose "a narrower injunction" by July 2 "to further safeguard the public's health while this action pends," the ruling said. CDC spokeswoman Caitlin Shockey declined to comment Friday afternoon.

In a statement, DeSantis said the industry would soon be allowed to sail again thanks to the lawsuit that he and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed. In reality, some cruise ships are preparing to sail as soon as next week with the CDC's blessing after meeting their requirements.

"Today's ruling is a victory for the hardworking Floridians whose livelihoods depend on the cruise industry," Moody said in a statement. "The federal government does not, nor should it ever, have the authority to single out and lock down an entire industry indefinitely."