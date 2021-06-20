Irans new president Ebrahim Raisi consolidates hard-line grip as reformers pushed aside

The victory by Raisi also showed the determination of Iran's conservative establishment, including its security and intelligence agencies, to eliminate any political challenge at a critical moment, analysts said.

Among the potential landmark moments ahead: reckoning with who would succeed the 82-year-old supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is seen as a mentor to Raisi.

Some experts speculated about whether the return to unity at the top - Khamenei's ruling clerics and the political structure around Raisi - could become a permanent fixture in Iran and the country's relatively vibrant election contests could be a thing of the past. For Friday's election, most moderates were barred by the ruling establishment, leaving many voters frustrated and turnout apparently low.

Raisi's win, however, was not expected to derail negotiations currently underway in Vienna between Tehran and world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Khamenei has allowed Iran to reopen the dialogue and appears ready to keep it going in efforts to lift international sanctions.

But the longer-term impact on Iran's relationships with Europe and the United States was far less clear.

Raisi, 60, a fixture of Iran's hard-line establishment since his 20s, is viewed as an acolyte of the supreme leader and has been floated in the past as a possible successor. Human rights groups have linked him to numerous episodes of repression over decades and said he played a central role in mass killings of dissidents in the late 1980s.

Raisi, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2017, has cast himself as an anti-corruption crusader, while critics have accused him of using corruption as a fig leaf to eliminate rivals.

"At this stage, when the supreme leader is very likely to pass away, Raisi represents a man who the entire security establishment trusts," said Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran. "He has been on the side of the security and intelligence agencies - that use the judiciary for repression - his entire life."

In a statement Saturday, Raisi called the election that brought him to power "a great epic of the rising nation that opened a new page of contemporary history," according to state-run IRNA news agency.

He will replace President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate whose government signed the 2015 nuclear accord with the United States and other world powers. Later, Rouhani was left facing the Trump administration's "maximum pressure campaign" aimed at crippling Iran's economy using sanctions and other measures. Trump withdrew the United States from the nuclear accord in 2018.

Raisi has expressed a willingness to revive the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, in line with Khamenei's wishes. But his presidency seemed certain to mark a radical departure from the Rouhani era, with little prospect of liberalizing domestic reforms or any broadening of Tehran's relationship with the West, analysts said.