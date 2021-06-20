Palestinians cancel vaccine deal with Israel, saying doses are too close to expiration date

Israel had sent more than 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines near their expiration date to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank in exchange for a similar quantity of fresh vaccine to be returned by the Palestinians later in the year, officials said Friday.

The arrangement to cooperatively manage their vaccine stocks would have allowed the Palestinian Ministry of Health to accelerate its vaccine campaign while keeping unneeded doses in Israel from going to waste. Israel - which has already reached a significant majority of its residents with vaccines - will get its stocks replenished in time for booster shots later in the year, experts said.

However, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila told reporters Friday that they had expected the doses to have expiration dates for July or August. After they received them, Alkaila said, they saw that the doses would in fact expire in June.

"That's not enough time to use them, so we rejected them," Alkaila said, according to Reuters.

The vaccine deal, announced by the office of new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, had followed criticism from Palestinian activists and human rights groups that say Israel has not done enough to help fight the pandemic in Palestinian populations it largely controls.

Israel donated several thousand doses of vaccine for Palestinian health workers early in the year, and the Israeli army inoculated more than 100,000 Palestinian workers who have permits to work in Israel. But then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to make vaccines available on a wider scale, contending that the Palestinian Authority was responsible for public health under terms of the Oslo accords.

Members of the new government touted their announcement Friday as a means to aid Palestinians while keeping the virus at bay across borders.