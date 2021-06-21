Singapore F&B outlets gear up for mandatory regular Covid-19 tests for staff

While F&B players expect that the testing requirement will add to operational costs, they are taking steps such as sourcing test kits to adhere to the new measure.

This comes as dining in at F&B outlets resumes from Monday (June 21) with a group size limit of two.

Regular fast and easy testing (FET) will be mandatory from around mid-July for staff in higher-risk settings such as dine-in F&B establishments, gyms and fitness studios, as well as in personal care services such as facial services and spas, where clients are unmasked, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced last Friday.

Some larger F&B operators will be starting their testing regime earlier.

A spokesman for fast-food chain McDonald's said its employees will be sent for training and it will begin to receive test kits this week. It plans to kick-start regular testing on June 28.

A spokesman for Tung Lok Group said one of its in-house trainers has completed the training to supervise antigen rapid test (ART) self-swabs, with the rest of its staff scheduled to undergo training on Monday.

The restaurant group will implement regular testing once its staff are properly trained and it has received its test kits, he added.

"If this testing is what it takes to keep our restaurants open and give customers peace of mind stepping into our dining spaces, we definitely welcome it," he said.

MOH said last Friday that some F&B establishments have sent their employees for training and are ready to implement regular testing on Monday.

It noted that more quick test centres will be progressively set up, with one each in Tekka and Yishun to be operational from Monday. These will support small businesses that are unable to organise supervised self-swabs on their own, the ministry added.

The Straits Times has contacted MOH for more details on the training programme.

The McDonald's spokesman said that while the chain supports the move to test F&B staff regularly, especially as vaccination coverage is not yet widespread, the testing regime is an operational challenge, given that its staff work in shifts and many of them are part-timers.

It is looking at how it can systemically administer tests as well as track and report results, and is encouraging its staff to get vaccinated.

"We would also appreciate clarity on how long this mandatory FET is expected to last, as having to get tested regularly in the longer term could discourage people from working in the F&B industry, which at the moment is already facing manpower challenges," the spokesman said, adding that there are also concerns about bearing the extra cost of tests amid rising costs and slowing business in the F&B industry.