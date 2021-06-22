Scientists moved Tasmanian devils to protect them. Now the predatory mammals are imperiling penguins.

BirdLife Tasmania said the 28 Tasmanian devils released on the nearly 45 square miles of Maria Island between 2012 and 2013 grew to an estimated 100 by 2016, the Guardian reported. The 3,000 breeding little penguins that were on the island a decade ago have entirely disappeared since the introduction of the carnivorous marsupials, according to BirdLife Tasmania.

Eric Woehler, a researcher for the group, told the BBC that losing 3,000 penguins from an island that serves as a national park and refuge for birds is a "major blow," yet a predictable one based on research of human intervention in nature.

"Every time humans have deliberately or accidentally introduced mammals to oceanic islands, there's always been the same outcome . . . a catastrophic impact on one or more bird species," he told the Guardian.

The erasure of the little penguins from Maria Island marks another disturbing turn in wildlife populations for the nation. In recent months, Australia has seen mice devastate agricultural lands and spiders cover towns with webs.

The Tasmanian devils were originally shipped to the island through a collaboration between the Australian and Tasmanian governments to protect them from devil facial tumor disease, a transmissible cancer spread through biting that causes the appearance of tumors on the face or inside the mouth.

The disease led the population of the endangered species to dwindle from 140,000 to 20,000 since the illness was first seen by scientists around the mid-1990s, according to National Geographic.