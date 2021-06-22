Del. Norton wants a memorial for enslaved Africans who may have arrived at the Georgetown port

The Georgetown University graduate went looking for the stains of slavery all over the neighborhood, finding them obscured by the diners and shoppers who throng the waterfront park and main drag of the famous D.C. neighborhood.

At the building that once housed the old Georgetown Market and Dean & DeLuca, discolored bricks marked what Crockett thought could be the only vestige of a tunnel that led into the market's basement, where she learned enslaved people awaited auction.

She believes an untold number of them were trafficked through the old Georgetown port - disembarking after a harrowing journey on the Middle Passage.

"I said, 'I don't want anybody else to not know this information,' " said Crockett, the founder of the Georgetown African American Historic Landmark Project.

Now, as the nation celebrates Juneteenth - the new federal holiday marking the end of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865 - Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., has introduced a bill to establish a federal memorial on the waterfront commemorating an unknown number of kidnapped Africans who may have landed at Georgetown in the mid-1700s.

The history is largely unsettled due to a lack of records, with some scholars disputing slave ships reached Georgetown while traveling the North Potomac. An investigation is underway, with the help of the National Park Service, to learn more.

Crockett's organization would help oversee the creation of the memorial - a "powerful marker of truth-telling and remembrance," Norton said. She added that, if approved in Congress, it would still need to go through a federal process to select a design and location.

"I think people forget that the District is as old as the 13 colonies, and that means among other things that slavery was thriving here. It thrived on the Georgetown waterfront," Norton said in an interview. "It's known as a glamorous part of the city today, but it's not sufficiently memorialized as a place for the slave trade."

The Georgetown African American Historic Landmark Project is now working with the architect of the African Burial Ground National Monument to study 18th century ship records that could illuminate whether enslaved Africans arrived at the Georgetown port.

The architect, Rodney Leon, said he'll be leading a master's course at Yale University this fall that will investigate at least 11 Middle Passage journeys recorded as docking at "North Potomac," according to Emory University's Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade database.

The goal, Leon said, is to determine which of the ships, if any, docked specifically at Georgetown, while framing those details in the broader context of the growth of the slave trade in colonial America.

"If we can identify that in our historic research, that will go I think a long way in establishing how this memorial can be manifested and how it can start to tell that story," said Leon, who also designed the United Nations' memorial to the victims of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

The National Park Service, which oversees the waterfront park and has held informative events about its slavery history with Crockett, is also assisting in the research.