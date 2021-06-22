Hong Kong to cut quarantine time for vaccinated travelers

The program is expected to be rolled out in two phases, with returning Hong Kong residents to be included on June 30 and non-residents a month later, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said at a briefing on Monday.

The new measures were only applicable to people who have logged 14 days following their second vaccination dose, she added.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, people will need to undergo two nucleic acid tests during quarantine followed by more tests 12, 16 and 19 days after arriving, according to a government statement.

Lam didn’t say which places might be excluded from the plan, but the statement later outlined that only so-called Group A1 and A2 specified places would miss out. The “extremely high-risk” category currently includes India, Nepal, Pakistan, Brazil, the Philippines and South Africa. Ireland and Indonesia are A2.