Asean sees 27,720 new Covid cases

Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to jail anyone who refuses the Covid-19 vaccine while the government reported that the Delta variant of the virus, which was discovered in India recently, has been found among domestic infections.

As of June 20, the Philippines has inoculated more than 2.1 million of its population, which is well behind the target of 70 million people this year from a total of 110 million.

Vietnam meanwhile is easing some of the disease control measures in Hanoi from Wednesday after the country began seeing decreasing infections. Restaurants, coffee shops and beauty salons will be allowed to open until 9pm but must make sure customers maintain social distancing and do not exceed 50 per cent of capacity. Establishments will be allowed to sell alcohol beverages only for takeaway.