Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Asean sees 27,720 new Covid cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 4.58 million, with 27,720 new cases reported on Tuesday, lower than Monday’s tally of 29,194, while there were 527 new deaths, decreasing from Monday’s 537 and taking total coronavirus deaths in Asean to 89,183.

Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to jail anyone who refuses the Covid-19 vaccine while the government reported that the Delta variant of the virus, which was discovered in India recently, has been found among domestic infections.

As of June 20, the Philippines has inoculated more than 2.1 million of its population, which is well behind the target of 70 million people this year from a total of 110 million.

Vietnam meanwhile is easing some of the disease control measures in Hanoi from Wednesday after the country began seeing decreasing infections. Restaurants, coffee shops and beauty salons will be allowed to open until 9pm but must make sure customers maintain social distancing and do not exceed 50 per cent of capacity. Establishments will be allowed to sell alcohol beverages only for takeaway.

Published : June 23, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Artist opens space to preserve and develop dó painting

Published : July 18, 2021

[Weekender] Why is Kim Jong-un clamping down on millennials, K-pop and slang?

Published : July 18, 2021

Latest News

Under-fire insurance company pledges to honour Covid policy commitments

Published : July 18, 2021

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.