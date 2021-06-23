Chinese mainland sees no new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

Among the imported cases, 12 were reported in Sichuan, six in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, two in Jiangsu, and one in Fujian.

No new suspected cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday.

A total of 6,461 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 6,073 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 388 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,653 by Tuesday, including 514 patients still receiving treatment, 16 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,503 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Tuesday.

A total of 21 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all from outside the mainland. There were 468 asymptomatic cases, including 447 arriving from outside the mainland, under medical observation by Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 11,896 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 53 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 14,157 cases, including 575 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,618 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 8,087 had been discharged in Taiwan.