Asean sees 29,597 new cases

Indonesia postponed the reopening of its top tourist destination Bali to the third quarter after the Delta variant of the coronavirus was found among its locals. The government also ordered all businesses in the red zones to close before 8pm unless they had the necessity to remain open until later, while company offices were instructed to allow at least 3/4th of their staff to work from home. Religious gatherings have also been prohibited.

Several areas of Jakarta’s business districts will be under curfew from 9pm to 4am.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Public Health Ministry urged people not to share an internet post saying a man had died a day after he got the Covid-19 jab because he ate durian. The ministry said there is no evidence of death after eating durian linked to vaccine recipients and that people are not prohibited from eating the fruit before getting vaccinated.