Bomb blast occurs near Tamwe’s administrative office

YANGON - Explosions occurred at near administrative office in Maukone ward in Tamwe Township, Yangon Region, at night of June 21st.

“Blast occurred at an office over 8:30 pm on Monday. There was no injury. An office is renovated because it was on fire recently. Now, explosion occurs again at a newly building,” said neighbourhood resident.

After explosion, the security members carried out the checks by blocking the streets.

Similarly, bomb blasts occurred in several townships in Yangon Region at a signal day of June 19th. 

Moreover, blast occurred at an administrative office in Ngamoeyeik Ward, Thingangyun Township at about 6pm on June 18th and then serial explosions occurred near Yoneshae and 113 Bus stops and City Mart since the noon of June 18th.

On the same day, two explosions had occurred on Banyadala Road in Tamwe Township causing some casualties.

Published : June 24, 2021

By : Eleven Media/ANN

