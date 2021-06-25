99 people unaccounted for in Miami-Dade condo collapse

Authorities were unable to say whether anyone else had died and emphasized that search-and-rescue operations were ongoing. Surfside City Manager Andrew Hyatt told reporters the efforts could last at least a week. Another official told the Miami Herald that first responders believed they'd recovered all survivors from inside.

"Everyone who is alive is out of the building," said Frank Rollason, director of Miami-Dade Emergency Management.

The White House is monitoring the situation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and coordinating any possible assistance with local officials, a Biden administration official said.

President Joe Biden said his administration is ready to offer federal resources "immediately" as soon as DeSantis declared the collapse an emergency.

"We will be there," the president said.

Fifty rooms at a hotel located next door to the residential building were evacuated, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told reporters Thursday.

The mayor told NBC's "Today" show that it "looks like a bomb went off," calling the partial collapse "a catastrophic failure of that building."

"It's hard to imagine how this could happen," Burkett said. "Buildings just don't fall down."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it had deployed its Technical Rescue Team, which is "specially trained in the treatment and removal of victims trapped in complex or confined spaces," according to the agency. Video shows first responders helping people in the portion of the building that's still standing. Part of the inside of the destroyed units could be seen from outside; on one floor, a bunk bed stood standing along the edge.

The building's residents seemed to be a cross-section of residents emblematic of Miami's diversity: Venezuelans, Paraguayans and people belonging to the Orthodox Jewish community. Among those unaccounted for are multiple family members of Silvana López Moreira, the first lady of Paraguay.

Bradley Lozano's family has owned a unit on the side of the building that collapsed since the mid-2000s. His stepfather lived there, and the family had not heard from him as of Thursday morning, Lozano said. They spent the morning checking the reunification center and local hospitals but couldn't find him.

"We're still waiting to hear just like everybody else," Lozano, 37, told The Post.

Lozano, who owns a mortgage servicing company, said he was asleep at home in Pinecrest, Fla., when his brother woke him before 4 a.m. and told him the tower had come crashing down. He turned on the news and saw the heaps of pulverized concrete and metal.

"It's surreal," he said. "You just don't see that in our country, really."

Constructed on reclaimed wetlands, Champlain Towers South was built as part of a series of 12-story condos along the beach in the early 1980s, the Herald reported at the time. Several units in the building are listed for sale on Zillow with an asking price of $600,000 or more.

A 2020 study conducted by Shimon Wdowinski, a professor in the department of earth and environment at Florida International University, found that the building had been sinking since the 1990s, reported USA Today.

The city of Surfside is an enclave for the Orthodox Jewish community, boasting some of South Florida's largest synagogues. Just a week before, DeSantis visited the Shul of Bal Harbour in Surfside to sign laws and emphasize his pro-Israel platform. The area that some call "Little Buenos Aires" also hosts an Argentine-American community formed after an economic collapse in the South American country in the 1990s.

Along Collins Avenue, an upscale thoroughfare extending north of Miami Beach, towers lining Miami's coast are inhabited by a mix of seasonal and year-round residents. Some of the condo's units may have been empty at the time of the collapse.

Lozano questioned whether construction at the building just south of the tower may have rattled the foundation and weakened the structure. During visits to the condo over the past two years, he said, he frequently saw heavy machinery pounding away at the ground. Neighbors were also wary of the construction work, he said.

He described Champlain Towers South as a "family building," filled with a mix of snowbirds and year-round residents. Airbnb rentals were barred, so the community was tightknit.

"Everybody who lived there knew each other," Lozano said.