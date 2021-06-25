Vietnam demands relevant parties not complicate South China Sea situation

At the ministry’s virtual regular press conference, she made the remarks in response to reporters’ question about the Chinese reconnaissance vessels and aircraft recently spotted in the vicinity of Chữ Thập (Fiery Cross) Reef in Việt Nam’s Trường Sa (Spratly) archipelago.

The spokeswoman once again stated that Việt Nam has sufficient historical evidence and legal basis to testify to its sovereignty over Trường Sa archipelago in line with international law.

Any activity violating Việt Nam’s sovereignty over and related rights in this archipelago is illegal and void, Hằng said.

In the current regional and international context, Việt Nam demands the parties concerned to not take any action further complicating the situation in the East Sea but make practical and active contributions to the maintenance of peace and stability in the waters while creating a favourable environment for the negotiation on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), she emphasised.

With regard to China’s recent launch of a project tagging floral species in Việt Nam’s Hoàng Sa (Paracel) archipelago, the spokeswoman said Việt Nam has repeatedly affirmed that it has sufficient historical evidence and legal basis to testify to its sovereignty over Hoàng Sa and Trường Sa archipelagos in accordance with international law.

Any action under any form that infringes Việt Nam’s sovereignty over Hoàng Sa and Trường islands as well as the country’s sovereign right and jurisdiction over its sea areas is null and void and unrecognised, and Việt Nam resolutely objects to such action, she added. — VNS