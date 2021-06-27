Turkish police break up Pride parade with tear gas

The Istanbul governor's office had refused to grant a permit for the parade, which has been held since 2003 but banned for the last seven years. Even so, hundreds of people, many waving rainbow flags, marched Saturday in the city's historic Beyoglu district, playing cat and mouse in back alleys with battalions of police officers who tried to prevent them from congregating on Istiklal Avenue, a hub for shopping and tourism.

"Rainbow is not a crime, discrimination is," the marchers chanted.

The latest crackdown came during a withering year for gay and transgender people in Turkey, marked by increasingly strident official discrimination, advocacy groups said. Some of the loudest government denunciations came in February, when officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey's interior minister, seized on student protests at a prominent Istanbul university to attack LGBTQ individuals.

"There is no such thing as LGBT. This country is national, spiritual and walking toward the future with these values," Erdogan said during an address to members of his party that month, in comments that drew criticism from the Biden administration.