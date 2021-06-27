Engineer warned of major structural damage years before Florida condo collapsed

Investigators will review Morabito's reports as they search for signs of why the building collapsed catastrophically early on Thursday. Surfside Mayor Charles W. Burkett told reporters Friday that authorities have "no idea" what had caused its destruction.

John Pistorino, a veteran engineer who helped write the Miami-Dade County code that requires buildings to be inspected and recertified once they are 40 years old, said he had been hired to look into the collapse.

As a young engineer, Pistorino discovered that the area's salty and humid climate had contributed to the erosion of a building that collapsed in downtown Miami in 1974, killing seven people.

Investigators will probe whether salt, humidity and other environmental conditions could also have weakened the Champlain structure or if other problems such as a sinkhole-like collapse in the ground underneath the building led to the disaster.

"We got to get to the bottom of this. This is such an unusual and mystifying type of collapse," Pistorino said. "Something very unique has happened here."

Some local officials and others interviewed said that the 40-year review process should be made more rigorous and more frequent. They noted that the checklist does not include an examination of the ground under buildings such as the Champlain tower.

"It's not just what's happening above ground - it's what happening below ground that counts," James McGuinness, the town's building official told reporters. Accordingto McGuinness, the review is strictly focused on the structural load-bearing elements of the building and its electrical systems.

Surfside Town Commissioner Eliana Salzhauer told reporters Friday that commissioners believed the process should be adjusted to include underground checks.

"They look for cracks in the concrete, but they really have no clue what's going on beneath the ground," said attorney David Haber, who specializes in construction and condominium law. "Who knows what it looks like below grade? That's something that I think we are going to have to look at changing in South Florida, with the rising water table."

Haber said policymakers should consider requiring the recertification process to begin after 30 or 35 years because of the corrosive effects of the ocean air.

Salzhauer agreed and called on state lawmakers to begin updating the guidelines.

"Why are we are we waiting 40 years to do recertification, especially on the beach?" Salzhauer said in an interview.

In recent months, a much larger building was constructed next to The Champlain Towers in Miami Beach. During construction, Salzhauer said some Champlain Towers residents had complained that the vibrations had damaged their property, including some cracks in the building.

"Some of those things may have been factors, but this is an investigation, and we don't know where it's going to lead," Salzhauer said.

But Salzhauer said Surfside, like communities throughout South Florida, has been battling erosion. Many buildings have been constructed on reclaimed marshland.

"Remember the water just doesn't go where we see it," Salzhauer said. "The water is underneath. Miami Beach has water underneath. There is water below us, and the water is above us. And we have to live in that precarious balance of having to build on what is essentially a big puddle of water.'

Last year, the Army Corps of Engineers did a full replenishment of Surfside's beaches, Salzhauer said. Much of the sand for that project was initially stored directly in front of Champlain Towers, she added.

"We trucked in thousands and thousands of tons of sand, and it was dumped right in front of that location," Salzhauer said. "And I don't know if that weight of all of that schlepping of sand contributed to anything. But I don't think its going to be any one factor. I think its going to be a cumulative effect of many different things."

Jason Borden, a Fort Lauderdale-based engineer, said that he had examined the building during a January 2020 walk-through as his firm prepared an unsuccessful bid for the contract to conduct the 40-year inspection.

Borden told The Post that he had noticed deterioration of the building's stucco cladding; deterioration of concrete on some balconies; deformation or damage of balcony guardrails; and cracks in the ceiling of the garage along with calcification and rust that indicated a water leak through waterproofing.

But Borden, a regional director at O&S Associates, said these issues were typical and not alarming. "I certainly didn't see anything requiring evacuation or any indication of imminent collapse," he said.

Attorney Donna DiMaggio Berger, a colleague of Direktor whose law firm represents the Champlain condominium association, said the replacement of the building's roof had been flagged as a top priority as hurricane season approached.

McGuinness, the town building official, said he had been on the building's roof only 14 hours before the collapse. He said he did not see an inordinate amount of materials or equipment that he believed could have led to the disaster.

DiMaggio Berger said that a "subsurface, structural issue" likely caused the collapse. "This building was on pilings buffeted by the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway," she said. "We've got water coming at this thing from both sides."

In recordings of emergency responder radio traffic from early Thursday, around 1:20 a.m. an unidentified person is heard saying that an alarm was ringing at Champlain Towers. The kind of alarm was not specified.

Around 1:31 a.m., another unidentified person said over the radio that county authorities reported there was "a collapse inside the building" and a fire, before amending their comments to say there was no fire, "just a straight-up collapse."

The radio traffic was posted on Broadcastify, a website that compiles such recordings.

The day before the collapse, one of missing residents told her son that the building was making "loud creaking noises," CNN reported. Pablo Rodriguez, whose mother and grandmother are among those missing, told CNN the creaking was "loud enough to wake her."

The 12-story Champlain Towers South building was completed in 1981, according to county records. It stood alongside two similar towers named East and North.

The properties were developed by a real estate partnership including the Polish-born Canadian Nathan Reiber, who died in 2014.

Faced in 1979 with a moratorium on construction in Surfside due to problems with the sewer system, the developers agreed to pay half the $400,000 bill for upgrades, according to reports at the time. Rival developers with stalled projects complained that the deal secured Champlain preferential treatment for permits.

The following year, the Champlain developers asked two members of the town council to return campaign contributions that they had made, after the company was accused of trying to buy favor from local officials.

On Friday, as officials and attorneys called for greater scrutiny of the ground underneath residential structures, The Washington Post found that research indicating that the site of the Champlain building had been sinking was made public at least three and a half years ago, earlier than was previously known.

An academic study published in April 2020, which found that the building appeared to have been sinking during the 1990s, was first reported by USA Today on Thursday, after the tower collapsed.

But findings in that study previously appeared in a 2017 doctoral thesis by one of the authors, a copy reviewed by The Post shows. The thesis included satellite imagery in which apparent subsidence in the area around the building was highlighted.

The thesis, by Italian researcher Simone Fiaschi, was submitted in January 2017 and subsequently published on the website of the University of Padua in Italy, where it remains available to download. The thesis was online by December 14, 2017, archives of the site show.

Fiaschi's co-author, Professor Shimon Wdowinski of Miami's Florida International University, told The Post that he had presented research in the past to Miami-Dade officials as part of a regional task force seeking to tackle climate change, but could not recall whether the subsidence in the area of Champlain Tower South had been discussed.

Leaders of the task force and a senior Miami-Dade official who participates on it declined to comment when asked if they had been aware of the findings.

Wdowinski said that he did not believe Surfside town officials were aware of his work. Town Manager Andy Hyatt told reporters Friday that he had not been made aware of the research, which was published several months before he took his position in November 2020.

Fiaschi stressed in an email to The Post that the reason for the collapse of Champlain Tower was unclear, saying it was "not possible to understand which are the causes of the collapse, or if the subsidence we detected have some sort of contribution to the failure of the building."