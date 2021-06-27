Intelligent manufacturing shown to be critical

Wang Yu, research fellow at the College of Intelligence and Computing in Tianjin University, said while many businesses suffered because of the pandemic, this “huge public health crisis” has also made them “realize the importance of artificial intelligence and intelligent manufacturing”.

These enterprises now “understand that intelligent manufacturing can reduce the need for large numbers of people (to be physically present in factories),” Wang said in his keynote speech at the online forum on “The Future of AI in Manufacturing Industries”. The forum was jointly organized by the Tianjin Municipal People’s Government Information Office, China Daily and the Asia News Network, an alliance of 23 leading media outlets across 20 Asian countries.

Wang said that “efficient automated production is the future of the manufacturing industry”. He cited how businesses in Tianjin are keen to implement intelligent manufacturing in their operations. The northern Chinese city of Tianjin is home to some of China’s biggest manufacturing companies.

Wang said a survey of 472 enterprises in Tianjin last year revealed that “generally, they’re paying more attention to intelligent manufacturing”. He said that more than 45 percent of respondents have overall planning, and the production planning for intelligent manufacturing. Over 65 percent, meanwhile, are carrying out standard implementation of an integrated management system.

“Tianjin considers intelligent manufacturing as a rare opportunity for economic development,” he said.