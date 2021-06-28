Housing crisis poses crucial test for Biden administrations economic plans

While the Biden administration has focused extraordinary effort on passing the stimulus package, overhauling the tax code and ushering in major infrastructure investments, less public attention has been devoted to housing policy. However, some experts believe challenges - for renters, homeowners and the homeless - are fast approaching.

Even though Congress has allocated roughly $46 billion for emergency rental aid through pandemic-era aid packages, much of that money hasn't reached tenants. On Thursday, the White House and Treasury Department released new guidance to help streamline application processes, calling for an "all hands-on-deck effort," which is partly why the White House's housing summit on Wednesday will bring together 50 cities to discuss plans for preventing evictions.

The delays in getting relief in the hands of vulnerable tenants is a key reason advocates were clamoring for an extension to the eviction moratorium.

For their part, the Biden administration said the decision to extend the eviction moratorium was not a political decision made by the White House but was made by career officials at the CDC. The CDC signaled there would be no further extensions beyond July 31.

Now, state and local governments that have struggled to quickly prop up programs to disburse the money have a little more time.

"In the next 30 days, there's no excuse to get this money out," said David Dworkin, president and chief executive of the National Housing Conference. "We have the money to pay the rent. We need to get it paid."

Tara Raghuveer, the Homes Guarantee campaign director at People's Action, a national grass-roots organizing network, said she has little confidence that much can change by the end of July. She described the new deadline and the administration's push to hustle emergency rental relief out the door as "too little, too late."

Raghuveer said there should have been the same level of urgency months ago. As the pandemic raged, Raghuveer said many landlords looked to loopholes that allowed them to remove people from their homes, despite the eviction moratorium. In Kansas City, Mo., where she is also a local organizer, Raghuveer said she could immediately think of several renters whose debts are piling up and who will promptly be evicted after July 31.

"We're just circling the drain, and eventually, poor and working-class people are going down the drain," Raghuveer said. "We could run around all we want for the next 30 days, as we have been for the last year, talking about how we are coming up on an eviction cliff, an eviction tsunami."

Housing is central to the Biden's administration efforts to address racial inequity, which includes boosting Black homeownership and increasing rental housing in neighborhoods with more educational and economic opportunities. The pandemic has only worsened racial and economic gaps, and some economists are worried there could be a repeat of what happened after the Great Recession, when Black homeownership plummeted and never recovered.

A senior White House official pointed to a range of additional housing priorities to help keep people in their homes. For example, Biden's original proposal for the infrastructure package called the American Jobs Plan aimed to build and rehabilitate more than 500,000 homes for low- and middle-income home buyers, and invest $40 billion to improve public housing. (Those provisions weren't included in the Senate bipartisan infrastructure deal reached Thursday but could be passed through reconciliation.) The White House official also said new leadership at FHFA would help expand access to credit, including for Black and Brown homeowners.

The decisions come as housing in America increasingly diverges along two tracks.

All over the country, buyers clamor in competitive bidding wars that often hinge on all-cash offers, well above asking price. Hefty price tags for building materials push prices even higher. Oftentimes, only wealthier Americans can enter the hot housing market and take advantage of low interest rates, high savings and the flexibility to work remotely.

Policymakers at the Federal Reserve say the boom in home prices doesn't threaten financial stability. But there is concern that the Fed's low interest rates and other supports for the economy are exacerbating the run-up in prices. It's unclear if the price boom will fall back down.

"If we want to make housing affordable, we should be talking about how government subsidies, and how monetary policy - the Fed's easy money policy of low interest rates and its purchase of nearly half a trillion dollars in mortgage-backed securities annually - are causing rapid home price inflation," Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., said at a Thursday hearing. "The experiment of a vast subsidy framework combined with accommodative monetary policy have done little to address affordability."

A key test for the administration will be ensuring access to affordable housing is not permanently held back by the covid crisis.

The White House appeared to step in that direction when it appointed Thompson as acting director of the FHFA. In a statement Wednesday night, Thompson pointed to "widespread lack of affordable housing and access to credit, especially in communities of color."