Highlights of ceremony celebrating CPC centenary

A ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was held at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. Heres a selection of photos from the scene.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said on Thursday that the CPC and the Chinese people, through tenacious struggle, have shown the world that China's national rejuvenation has become a historical inevitability.

They have shown the world that the Chinese nation has achieved the tremendous transformation from standing up and growing prosperous to becoming strong, Xi said.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in his speech at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC.

A national flag-raising ceremony is held at Tian'anmen Square during a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021

 

A ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021.

Doves are released to the sky at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. A ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on Thursday morning.

Military aircraft fly over Tian'anmen Square in echelon ahead of a grand gathering celebrating the Communist Party of China (CPC) centenary in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021.

 

Helicopters fly over Tian'anmen Square in the formation of "100" ahead of a grand gathering celebrating the Communist Party of China (CPC) centenary at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021.

 

 

 

Military aircraft fly in echelon ahead of a grand gathering celebrating the Communist Party of China (CPC) centenary in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021.

A gun salute is fired during a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021.

Chorus members perform ahead of a grand gathering celebrating the Communist Party of China (CPC) centenary at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021.

A ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021.

A ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021.

Members of the military band rehearse for a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021.

Chorus members perform ahead of a grand gathering celebrating the Communist Party of China (CPC) centenary at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021.

Balloons are released during a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021.

Published : July 01, 2021

By : Xinhua

