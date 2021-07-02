Covid situation aggravates in Asean with nearly 47,000 cases and over 800 deaths

Asean logged 46,968 new cases, higher than Wednesday’s 40,545, while 819 patients died, up from the previous day’s 731.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the region since the outbreak crossed 4.93 million, while the death toll has risen to 95,224.

Malaysia reported 6,988 new cases and 84 deaths on Thursday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 758,967 and the death toll to 5,254.

The government has imposed curfew in some parts of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor as infections in these areas have been rising continually.

Vietnam reported 713 cases on Thursday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 17,576 with 81 deaths.

Ho Chi Minh City aimed to increase its active case finding capacity by testing 1 million people per day, using rapid test kits and Pool-PCR method to contain the outbreak.